**Video attached includes the New Year’s Eve forecast**

Happy New Year! The First day of 2023 is cooler than Saturday, an isolated pocket of drizzle is possible. Overall a quiet but mostly cloudy day.

Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.

Above normal temperatures over the next 7 days. Small chance for spotty snow late next week.

A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20s overnight.

