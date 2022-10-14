CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s a chance you’ll encounter patchy frost out the door this morning. Temperatures have fallen into the mid 30’s in spots under a clear sky and calm winds.

Another chilly afternoon with a breeze. Highs will climb back into the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. A quiet and dry day.

The Guardians are now scheduled to take on the Yankees Friday afternoon due to the heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected in the Bronx this evening. The forecast is looking so much better today!

Back home, we will have TWO SHOTS OF COLD air over the next week. The first one you’re already feeling today and another more potent one will arrive next week.

Our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning with another shot early Wednesday.

Any snowflakes are not expected to accumulate. Temperatures range about 15° BELOW average around that time. Find your winter jackets!

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.