CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re starting our week off with cooler temps!

You’ll feel the difference in humidity Monday. It began falling more overnight.

There is a chance of rain showers and even a few spotty thunderstorms Monday afternoon and later in the day with the passage of a weak cold front.

An even weaker front passes Tuesday from the NW will trigger a shower Tuesday.

