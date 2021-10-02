A big shift in Northeast Ohio weather is coming starting Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our stretch of gorgeous weather has come to an end (it always does).

Showers and a rumbling of thunder are likely Sunday, with on and off showers with isolated thunderstorms through Monday. Dew point levels are on the climb.

A slow-moving cold front will keep moisture pumping up from the gulf. Temperatures will be above average with highs mainly in the low to mid 70’s for the week ahead.

It will be unsettled with rain chances almost every day of the workweek.

Here’s a look at rainfall potential.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: (The highest risk of rain is Sunday and Monday.)