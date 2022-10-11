CLEVELAND (WJW) – Beautiful day today with abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We will climb into the low 70s during the afternoon. Nice and comfortably warm.

We’ve got some changes all over the place in the 8-Day forecast from sun to rain and storms, warmth to much colder temps.

We gradually warm up to more seasonable readings for two days. The next shot of rain arrives Wednesday especially later in the day & night into early Thursday.

We will have TWO SHOTS OF COOL air over the next week. The first one Thursday>Friday and another one is early next week.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.