CLEVELAND (WJW) – You’re out the door with sunshine and temps near 70. We quickly heat up to near 90 this afternoon, but humidity stays low and skies stay dry… enjoy it because that’s not the case for Friday!

Heat builds back in as we head towards the 4th of July weekend, 90s as we wrap up the work week. Steamy! Humidity ramps back up, making our low 90s feel hotter.

So far, the best chance of rain will be on Friday and Saturday with the passage of a cold front. That feature will knock us back to average and in the low 80s. Firework forecast looking good! Mainly clear skies are anticipated. BOOM!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: