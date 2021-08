CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Plenty of pool days ahead!

Hot and humid with heat indices reaching the mid-90s during the day.

Actual air temps will hover around 90° for several days.

We’ll be adding to our 5 days at 90+ here in Cleveland so far this season this week!

Along with the heat and humidity comes a rain risk, mainly in the afternoon/early evening Monday through Friday.

The fronts finally move through late in the week and will cool us off for the upcoming weekend.