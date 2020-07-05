1  of  5
Fox 8 News Weekend Morning

90-degree heat wave hitting Northeast Ohio this week

Weather

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect several more 90-degree days on the way this week in Northeast Ohio.

That’s right, the “Dog Days of Summer” are upon us now, lasting until Aug. 11. Are you ready for our first “Heat Wave” of the summer? Typically a heat wave lasts three or more days and for Cleveland it is officially defined as sporting 90-degree-plus temperatures for at least three days in a row.

Here are some tips to beat the heat:

You will need to put your sprinklers and watering cans to use this week, as the next opportunity that many of us will see some rain isn’t until next Wednesday. Our rain deficit will continue to grow and we are monitoring drought conditions. It is currently abnormally dry in Northwest Ohio. The best chance for appreciable rain will be next Saturday.

Check out the 8-day forecast below:

WJW graphic

