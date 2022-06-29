CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as chilly this morning with temperatures mainly in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Coffee on the patio! It’s still comfy. A southerly flow allows temps to return to average today with highs expected to top 80 again.

A cold front comes awfully close this morning, but because of the strong high pressure, it should keep showers north of us and just allow some clouds. A stray sprinkle is possible in our lakeshore communities.

Heat builds back in as we head towards the 4th of July weekend, 90’s as we wrap up the work week. Steamy! Humidity ramps back up, making our low 90s feel hotter.

So far, the best chance of rain will be on Friday and Saturday with the passage of a cold front.

That feature will knock us back to average and in the low 80s. Firework forecast looking good! Clear skies are anticipated. BOOM!

