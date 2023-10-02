(WJW) – Hello, heat!

The next three days will be unseasonably warm with temperatures reaching highs between 80° and 82° with plenty of sunshine.

The pattern then flips.

Look for a few shower late Thursday with higher rain coverage on Friday.

Rain over the weekend won’t be widespread but there will be some passing showers both Saturday and Sunday.

We will also see our first shot of cold air for the season. This will be fairly widespread across much of the eastern half of the country. Not unusual as we head into October.

The first October-like cold front comes in Friday as we drop into the mid-50s for highs over the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.