CLEVELAND (WJW) — A warm and muggy weekend is in store for Northeast Ohio with some instability at times.

There are two opportunities for storms this weekend:

First, is Saturday afternoon/evening. Storms will be slow moving with locally heavy rainfall. Coverage will be 60 percent between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. A few more will linger beyond 7 p.m.

Next opportunity will be Sunday overnight into Monday morning. Coverage will be 40 percent.

Spring returns after the weekend temperatures dip to normal or a touch below.

We’re gaining daylight as well… by the end of this week, the sun won’t be setting until nearly 8:30 p.m.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: