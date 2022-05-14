CLEVELAND (WJW) — A warm and muggy weekend is in store for Northeast Ohio with some instability at times.
There are two opportunities for storms this weekend:
First, is Saturday afternoon/evening. Storms will be slow moving with locally heavy rainfall. Coverage will be 60 percent between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. A few more will linger beyond 7 p.m.
Next opportunity will be Sunday overnight into Monday morning. Coverage will be 40 percent.
Spring returns after the weekend temperatures dip to normal or a touch below.
We’re gaining daylight as well… by the end of this week, the sun won’t be setting until nearly 8:30 p.m.
Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: