80s in April! Cleveland breaks a weather record

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a record-breaking temperature day in Cleveland. The National Weather Service says, as of noon, Cleveland reached 82 degrees. The old record was 80 from back in 2001. Temperatures may rise a little more, NWS said.

Don’t mind us just breaking records here in CLE! @fox8news https://t.co/pt4liJZexZ — Melissa Myers (Mack) (@MackAttackFOX8) April 8, 2021

Get ready for some changes later this afternoon. Widespread showers (70% coverage) and even a few thunderstorms are possible starting after 3 PM through late evening. Movement will be from the south to north with a gradual shift to the east during the late afternoon/evening.