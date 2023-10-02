CLEVELAND (WJW) – More warmth today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy what will more than likely be the last three-day stretch with temps in the 80s this season!

This evening, temperatures will be nice, in the 70s with clear skies and quiet conditions.

Overnight, clear and warm with temps in the mid to upper 50s to around 60 in some locations. Tomorrow, another sunny, warm and pleasant day, in the lower 80s.

Weak lake breeze today through Wednesday.

The month of September wrapped up on a dry note. 6th driest September on record! Heading into October, the first several days looks dry as well.

Speaking of October, here are the average stats for the month:

Staying well above average for the first several days of October. Average highs are in the upper 60s, we will however be near 80, enjoy! Not totally uncommon, here’s a look at the last 10 Octobers and how many days we spent in the 80s.

First strong cold front of the season arrives Friday. 3 straight day in the upper 70s to lower 80s to start the week. Showers late Thursday into Friday with passing showers/lake enhanced this weekend.

If you’re headed to the Woollybear Festival, it’ll be predominantly cloudy with on and off again light showers and cool and breezy temps in the mid 50s. It will be a very fall feeling forecast.

Temperatures will drop not only in Ohio but across the northern half of the US. It’s not all that uncommon. It’s not an Ohio thing. Big temperature swings become more frequent as we get deeper in the fall.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.