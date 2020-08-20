80s and sunny, warmer weather on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Another pleasant day is in store.

Temperatures will warm to about 80 degrees with lots of sunshine.

Humidity will start to rise this weekend.

Summer heat is around the corner.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

