70s with increasing clouds; storms in the week ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It has been a beautiful weekend! Dry, cooler, and much more comfortable conditions have returned to Northeast Ohio, at least for now. A cold front swept through last night, breaking our unsettled weather pattern.

A BIG drop in humidity, started Saturday afternoon and this will persist ALL WEEKEND. Open your windows and let the fresh air flow!

Clouds will increase throughout the day today.

Heat, humidity, and the threat for thunderstorms return for the week ahead.

Feeling more like August again! Dew points swing back up. The front that blasted through this past Friday will buckle back northward and thicken our clouds. Increasing chances for rain will be with us Monday.

Here is your 8-day forecast: