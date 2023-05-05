CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sunshine and the return of near seasonably warm temperatures for the last day of the work and school week. Tonight, temps are still mild, in the 50s.

Over the weekend, temps reach the lower 70s with sunshine on Saturday. On Sunday, morning scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms move through but look for drier, partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s.

First half of April was one of the warmest on record. Second half was colder but not record setting. In fact, the temperatures were only 2 degrees below normal overall in northern Ohio. Here are the temperatures vs normal for the entire US – first and second half of the month.

Still not super-warm…near normal with slightly above briefly early next week (70s). Trending back to normal to slightly above.

Early next week, a warm front stalls across the Ohio Valley. Shower/storm chances are still small. More local details coming this weekend.

