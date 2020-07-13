70s and sunny to kick off the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Comfortable temperatures will hang out with us for the next couple of days with relatively low/moderate humidity. There is a chance of a few spot showers rain today as the lake breeze takes over but it’s looking light.

The heat will return (as advertised early last week) starting Wednesday. Current indications: this stretch of 90 or higher will be 3-5 days.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8