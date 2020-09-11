70s and cloudy with some peeks of sun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Friday will start out cloudy, but the sun will break through in the afternoon.

Some of the humidity has cleared out and it is going to feel much less stifling than the last few days.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Some rain chances will move in this weekend.

Next week will be feeling like fall.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

