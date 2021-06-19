70s and cloudy Saturday; Will the sun appear?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Chances of pop-up showers are possible later on today but don’t cancel your weekend plans just yet.

A cloud cover will cause temps to struggle to reach 80s by afternoon. Around 1 p.m. you might see breaks of sun.

The storm prediction center says NE Ohio has a marginal risk of severe weather, which means there is a small chance an isolated strong to severe storm could pop-up, with hail and strong winds.

Storms in Southern Ohio are moving southeast but could creep up into our southern viewing areas: Coshocton, Holmes, Southern Richland, Ashland and Tuscarawas Counties later this morning.

Thunderstorm activity off of Lake Michigan might be working it’s way toward us and that could be our trigger point for showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Father’s Day is looking dry with a mix of clouds and sun.

Here is your 8-day forecast: