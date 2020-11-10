70-degree weather continues into Tuesday, but rain is on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday was day No. 6 of temperatures in the 70s, breaking the record for the longest stretch set back in 1956. And another 70+ day on Tuesday is likely.

But changes are coming soon. Our next chance of rain is on Tuesday night. Showers develop close to midnight and then become more widespread overnight.

There could be a couple of lingering showers during the morning commute on Wednesday, otherwise, partly-sunny skies prevail in the afternoon. Highs are likely in the morning followed by falling temps throughout the day. Cooler, seasonable temperatures return by the end of the week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

