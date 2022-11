CLEVELAND (WJW) — After clocks fell back an hour overnight, gorgeous weather is in store on Sunday.

The sun rose at 7:05 a.m. and will set at 5:17 p.m. Sunday.

Light showers overnight have moved on and we’re expecting a dry, but windy, day Sunday.

The work week starts off chilly with temps in the 50s but temps warm back to 70° as the week rolls on.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest on the wintry mix expected next Saturday into Sunday.