CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A quiet day with plenty of sunshine to start in the morning, high clouds in the afternoon, and clouding up in the evening.

Below average temps return with highs only in the mid/upper 60’s.

Friday’s rain will start in the late morning and linger most of the day.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 60! Our cooler trend last through the weekend as temperatures rise slowly into the 70s by Memorial Day.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast.