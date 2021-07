CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Thursday will include more scattered storms from midday through the afternoon.

The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall and winds in excess of 60mph.

NW winds will drop the humidity Friday.

A few AM showers Friday then trending drier in the afternoon into Saturday.

Related Content Ohio severe weather: Your guide to being prepared

Rain/storms redevelop Sunday into Monday.

Overall, rainfall will be above normal over the next 5-7 days.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: