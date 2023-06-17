CLEVELAND (WJW) — Six tornadoes have been confirmed across Ohio. There were three EF-2 tornadoes, one EF-1 tornado and two EF-0 tornadoes. The National Weather Service will continue to gather information through the weekend, as some areas are still being surveyed.

This was the first time northern Ohio was under a tornado warning since Sept. 4 of last year! The last severe thunderstorm warning was on April 21. It’s highly unusual to go the entire month of May with NO severe storms. The last time that happened was 1990!

The latest DROUGHT MONITOR is out. Some areas are not in one anymore! Check it out:

A southern storm track should keep the next series of systems just to the south of Ohio. This leaves us with a dry weekend!

Humidity briefly rises Thursday then drops this weekend. Expect a more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: