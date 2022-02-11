6 hours of rain today; bitter blast of cold this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain will begin to develop Friday afternoon and last for 6 hours.
A few snow showers could be mixed in briefly.
Winds are quite gusty, up to 35 mph at times.
Not a soaker! Most areas will receive around a quarter-inch of rain.
Following the system, colder air sweeps in changing our rain showers over to snow showers Friday night through Saturday morning. Small accumulations are possible.
We’ll see a bitter blast of cold Saturday night that will stick with us through the start of the week.
Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: