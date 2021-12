CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Most people are starting out in the 20s and 30s Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s with lots of sunshine.

Winds will pick up Tuesday night.

That will bring in showers for the morning commute Wednesday, but it will be dry for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s Thursday, with a lot more wet weather.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: