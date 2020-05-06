50s and sunshine today; snow on the way this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning.



They’ll rise into the lower 50s by the afternoon as the sun breaks out.

Prepare to cover or bring in those tender flowers and plants several times this week.

Friday rain showers will dowse the area with measurable precipitation that will start as rain.

As temperatures begin to drop from highs in the 40s Friday, rain will gradually mix with and change over to snow overnight Friday into Saturday.

Overnight low temps will be around freezing.

While accumulation cannot be ruled out, the sun angle this time of the year is high and powerful which tends to melt any snow accumulation very quickly. Overnight Friday into Saturday, we’re tracking lake effect snow.

High temperatures both Friday and Saturday will be about 20° below our normal highs this time of year!

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

