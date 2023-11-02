*Editor’s note: This forecast is no longer active. please click here for the latest weather updates.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Quiet with a few clouds around tonight. Temperatures will be chilly but not as cold as they were last night. We will fall into the 30s overnight with a bit of a breeze making it feel cooler.

After a rather cool morning, temperatures should warm nicely into the upper 50s with a good mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy, however, so it may feel just a touch cooler.

Turning chilly for Friday night football games. Temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 40s around kickoff. Quiet conditions with a few clouds around.

Looking ahead, the best chance for rain is LATE Monday and scattered Tuesday (Election Day) next week. On a bright note, there’s a chance to get to the low 60s on Monday.

Roller coaster temps remain…

