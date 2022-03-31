CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 2 p.m. Thursday.

Winds out of the south will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50+ mph.

Downed tree limbs and a few power outages are possible.

Here are the highest wind gusts so far:

A cold front is sweeping through bringing big changes to our area. Showers and embedded thunder are possible through midday. Temperatures tumbling! We started out with temps in the upper 60’s this morning and dropping to 50° by dinnertime.

Don’t let it fool you! April arrives with cooler temperatures and a few snow showers Friday morning. Near normal temperatures and quiet weather are expected this weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST