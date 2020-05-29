50 mph winds, flash floods possible in Friday afternoon storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Storms will fire up today as a cool front pushes into Northeast Ohio.

We’ll see those storms after noon, bringing with them 50 mph wind gusts and chances for flash floods.

Some areas could see 1 to 3 inches of rain over a very short period of time.

The storms will break up the humidity, leaving behind cool temps. We’ll be in the 50s by Friday night.

This weekend will be clear and comfortable with temps in the upper 60s.

Here’s your 8 day forecast:

