CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 2 pm Thursday.

Winds out of the south will be 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50+ mph.

Downed tree limbs and a few power outages are possible.

A cold front is sweeping through. Showers and embedded thunder are possible with that wind advisory.

Temperatures tumble Thursday. Starting in the upper 60’s this morning and dropping to 50° by dinnertime.

Don’t let it fool you! April arrives with cooler temperatures and a few snow showers Friday morning. Near normal temperatures and quiet weather are expected this weekend.

