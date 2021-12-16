50 mph gusts and rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Warm and windy with a line of showers this afternoon/evening along another cold front.
Temps will rise at/above 60°. Winds will gain intensity especially this afternoon.
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for areas north of I-71 through 6 PM Thursday.
Chronology of the rain over the next 2 days:
- Line of showers Thursday starting early afternoon/evening (70% coverage)
- Dry and sunny to start Friday. Showers spread north Friday evening/Widespread early Saturday
Christmas week: Temperatures will be dipping into the 30s. Overall, the weather looks quiet though.