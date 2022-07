CLEVELAND (WJW) – Expect a beautiful weekend in Northeast Ohio as the cold front has passed and the rain has cleared. This evening, temperatures slip through the 70s.

We will be slightly cooler than average on Sunday. Sunny and hot for Independence Day with temperatures near 90.

After the 4th, the weather will be unsettled for several days but near average for this time of year.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: