CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mainly dry and mostly cloudy with breaks of sun today.

Temperatures dipping into the low 40s. That’s still above average (36°) but much cooler than lately. A few chilly showers may pop up for the afternoon.

There’s the chance of wintry mix once we lose daylight Thursday evening, with spotty lake effect snow setting up in the primary snowbelt overnight. For most, little to no accumulation. Those in the higher elevations east could get an inch or two in spots.

A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures near normal during the day and 20s overnight.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

