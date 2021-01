CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s going to be a mostly quiet, uneventful week in weather.

Monday we’ll see highs in the mid-30s with a little bit of sun.

Next up, we’re tracking a cold front Tuesday morning.

Snow to a wintry mix possible. Little to no accumulation anticipated. Clouds rule the week but we have a shot at seeing some sunshine in the final stretch.

Here's your Fox 8 Day forecast:

