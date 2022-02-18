30 mph winds, extended flood warnings

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Weather alerts for portions of Northeast Ohio have been extended.

Flood Warning: Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Richland, Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne.

The warning ends at varying times for each county. The concern is about rising water from yesterday’s rain and snowmelt.

Winter Storm Warning: Ashtabula lakeshore and inland are under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 p.m. for additional snow accumulations and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Those winds will be a factor for most people in Northeast Ohio Friday.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 20s.

A weak clipper front will move through early Saturday between 2 and 5 a.m.

The 50s return to the forecast next week.