30 mph winds, extended flood warnings

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Weather alerts for portions of Northeast Ohio have been extended.
Flood Warning: Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Richland, Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne.
The warning ends at varying times for each county. The concern is about rising water from yesterday’s rain and snowmelt.
Winter Storm Warning: Ashtabula lakeshore and inland are under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 p.m. for additional snow accumulations and wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Those winds will be a factor for most people in Northeast Ohio Friday.
Temperatures will remain in the lower 20s.
A weak clipper front will move through early Saturday between 2 and 5 a.m.
The 50s return to the forecast next week.