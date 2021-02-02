30 mph wind gusts with wind chills in the teens; many schools closed or delayed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Light snow will linger for the next few hours.

Several schools are closed or delayed Tuesday.

The big story today will be the wind. We’ll see gusts of up to 30 mph, making it feel like temperatures in the teens.

Our next storm system will approach NE Ohio late this week with rain/mix initially changing to snow on Friday.

The focus late this weekend and early next week will be the ARCTIC PLUNGE. Sub-zero readings possible! It’s going to be FRIGID!

Last time we had sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was 2 years ago!

