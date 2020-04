CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures will be climbing into the mid-upper 60s with slightly cooler temps near the lakeshore in the 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

Some storms will be strong so the SPC has put us under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms Tuesday.

Right now, Easter weekend looks below-normal in the temperature department with highs in the low 50s Saturday and upper 40s Easter Sunday, and a chance of showers.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

