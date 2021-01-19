27 years ago marked the coldest day in Northeast Ohio history

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for more on FOX 8’s Winter Weather Outlook.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It was on this date January 19, 1994, where we reached our LOWEST temperature ever in Cleveland: -20°. Akron dropped to -25°, Millersburg -35°!

54 straight hours below zero.

It makes today’s forecast seem balmy.

During this stretch, the average wind chill was -28.

Snow depth was between 10 and 20 inches.

We’re not tracking any weather like that in Northeast Ohio.

The overall pattern continues to show multiple snow systems and bursts of cold impacting northern Ohio over the next week.