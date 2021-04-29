2021 Summer Weather Outlook: Will this summer be a scorcher?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Will this summer be a scorcher or will cool temperatures rule the day? How often might you need to water your lawn? The FOX 8 weather team has the answers with the Summer Weather Outlook.

We’re in a La Nina year which tends to produce warmer than normal summers.

The average number of 90 degree days Northeast Ohio sees in a summer is 13. Our forecast this year is above normal, at 20-25 days, because of La Nina.

We’re expecting near-normal thunderstorm days. July is likely to be our most active severe weather month.

