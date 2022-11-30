CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind and rain switch over to cold temperatures and lake effect snow as we transition from November into December.

Wind gusts at times could reach 30-40 mph Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s by noon, lower 30s by late afternoon. Most of the area will dry out with sun from late morning through afternoon.

West to east winds will drive some localized lake effect snow showers east late this evening/overnight and into early Thursday.

Once this system moves out, winds will shift and colder air will allow for lake effect snow to set up Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Chance for accumulating snowfall in the snowbelt region. Most will see 1-3″ with isolated spots of 2-4″ possible in a few areas by Thursday morning.

Still no long stretches of extreme cold over the next week. We’ll usher in December with a brief chill.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

