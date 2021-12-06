20-degree temperature drop with strong winds, heavy rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A wind advisory is in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties from noon Monday through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

We’ll see west winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

The advisory is for Ashtabula lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake and Lorain counties.

Rain will last through the morning commute. It will be heavy in some areas.

We will see some dry breaks before lunchtime and then scattered snow.

Temperatures are in the 50s this morning. They’ll be in the 30s this afternoon.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: