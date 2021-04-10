1 dead, at least 7 injured after tornado ripped through Louisana overnight

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (AP) — A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, leaving at least one dead in Louisiana.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard confirmed a fatality related to an early morning tornado in Palmetto, Louisiana. Bellard tells KLFY-TV that 27-year-old Jose Antonio Higareda was killed when the tornado struck his home.

Seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

The storm also brought down trees and power lines in Mississippi and leveled buildings in the Florida Panhandle. In Mississippi, a possible tornado ripped down power lines and trees in Rankin County, but no injuries were reported. Officials in Panama City, Florida, said a home and a convenience store were leveled in a possible tornado caused by Saturday’s storm.