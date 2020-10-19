Veteran continues to serve by working at Cleveland VA Medical Center

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland VA Medical Center and its sprawling campuses around Northeast Ohio are top-notch when it comes to health care.

But in order to get to the top you have to start things on the ground floor.

One of the keys to patient care starts with a clean and disinfected building and the man who makes sure that these buildings are spotless is Robert Bankston.

He served eight years in the Navy, including time aboard the USS Germantown amphibious assault ship during the Gulf War.

Bankston is in charge of environmental services for all campuses. That includes every surface from hospital beds to hospital floors.

He and his staff of about 200 make sure that just about anything that can be cleaned gets cleaned.

He says his staff is thoroughly dedicated to patient care and caring for each other, especially in this time of COVID-19 where their jobs are even more important than ever.

