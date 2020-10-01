Skip to content
News
President Trump and Joe Biden will be remote at next presidential debate
State of the City: Mayor Jackson to talk about Cleveland crime and coronavirus
‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special
Police say man who raped 10-month-old daughter Googled ‘How do you know if a baby is dead’ before calling 911
‘The greatest failure of any presidential administration’: Pence and Harris spar of coronavirus response in vice presidential debate
Watch Fox 8 News
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo invites you to new family Halloween event ‘Trick or Treat Fest’
Dig This: How to put your garden to bed for winter
Fox Recipe Box: Chicken Chili & Cornbread Muffins
Kenny catches up with Cleveland fashion designer Valerie Mayen
Kenny’s in the Christmas spirit at Castle Noel
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Brian Lisik
Kareem Hunt set to carry load for Browns without Nick Chubb
Indians manager Terry Francona discusses challenging year
‘We have a lot of work to do’: Indians continue to deliberate over name change, team president says
Cleveland Browns put wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on IR
Nick Chubb’s knee injury will test Browns’ depth, legitimacy
High school football playoffs start Friday: Vote for the FNTD Game of the Week
Veterans Voices
Veterans Voices: Navy sailor creates nonprofit to bring joy to active duty service members
Not ‘I’ but ‘we’: The key to victory for one World War II veteran
‘Lead from the front’: Vietnam combat veteran shares lessons in leadership
Veterans Voices: Willing Warriors retreat helps with healing
Veterans Voices: Portrait photographer travels across America to share the faces and stories of Korean, Vietnam wars
Veterans Voices: Final chapter of Army hero’s story written after battlefield discovery of prayer book
Veterans Voices: Navajo Code Talker’s commitment
Veterans Voices: History buff needs your help telling stories of all 400,000 US military deaths in World War II
Veteran adjusts to life with PTSD with the help of a well-trained pup
Gov. DeWine says aid for Ohio renters, businesses coming soon
Driver shot at during I-270 Trump Parade speaks about incident
People line up early for the first day of early voting in Cuyahoga County
Ohio elections chief says voters can have more drop boxes, but not more places to drop off absentee ballots
Final day to register to vote in Ohio to cast a ballot in November’s election
Ohio’s LaRose among lawmakers pushing for SCOTUS confirmation before Election Day
Man charged with firing at another driver during Trump parade on highway
Two Cleveland bars issued citations for violating COVID-19 health orders
Governor DeWine orders flags lowered for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Day of Prayer held For President Trump, first lady and all those impacted by COVID-19
Ohio voting begins Tuesday, with registration cutoff Monday
Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for President Trump and first lady
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)