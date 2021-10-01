Ashtabula Cuyahoga Geauga Lake Lorain Medina Portage Stark Summit

Featured cases:

Venita McCormick was hit by tragedy twice. Her son, 24-year-old Lennell, was killed in a hit-and-run on Kinsman Road in Cleveland on Aug. 18, 2016. Less than five years later, she was on a walk with her husband, Wilbert, when he was struck by a stray bullet. It happened near Thornhill Drive and Arlington Avenue in the Glenville neighborhood. Wilbert, 62, was a retired Cleveland firefighter. Both cases remain unsolved.

Carnell Sledge, 40, and Kate Brown, 33, were shot and killed in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation on June 4, 2019. The friends met near a bench north of the Lorain Road bridge near Valley Parkway. Kayakers found their bodies at about 5:15 p.m. Despite a $100,000 reward, their murders remain unsolved.

Anyone with information on these homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous.