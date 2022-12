CLEVELAND (WJW) — Drivers on Thursday morning should avoid Puritas Avenue at Grayton Road because of a water main break.

Water main break reported at Grayton / Puritas — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 1, 2022

Look out for ice on the road in that area as temperatures are below freezing in Northeast Ohio.

Crews were on the scene salting the roads, which are passable at this time.

