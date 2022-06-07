North Olmsted, Ohio (WJW) — Lanes are reopened on I-480 East between Lorain and Great Northern Boulevard after a crash.

Accidents have been cleared https://t.co/llvXhjye7s — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 7, 2022

There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 for more developments.