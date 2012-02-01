Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Unsolved murders in Northeast Ohio
Video
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Sign up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
North Korea confirms new tests on spy satellite
Top Stories
Shave it off! Volunteers get buzz cuts to raise money for childhood cancer research
Video
High school teacher accused of slapping student charged with battery
Visa, Mastercard suspend all Russian operations
Video
Missing woman found inside her own septic tank, deputies say
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Woollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix Blues Band
Video
Top Stories
Kenny celebrates Akron Art Museum’s 100th Birthday
Video
Top Stories
Fox Recipe Box: Fig, Pecan and Cinnamon Cheese Ball
Video
Will Kenny float or sink?
Video
Kenny is in his ‘element’ at Great Lakes Science Center new exhibit
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Fish and Chips
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Cavaliers
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Top Stories
Maxey-mum Effort: 76ers race past Cavs behind 33 from Maxey
Top Stories
Cavs coach Bickerstaff fined $20k by NBA after ejection
Top Stories
Cause of death revealed for Stanford soccer star
Cleveland Guardians: Hold onto your opening day tickets despite ongoing lockout
NFL suspends all COVID-19 protocols, cites improved health
Video
Rozier has 29, leads Hornets past sliding Cavaliers 119-98
Seen on TV
Jobs
Contact Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Nexstar News Partners
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Cleveland Gas Price Map