Western Reserve Distillers is excited to partner with FOX 8 for Thirsty Thursdays! This week’s featured drink is The Classic Margarita!

The classic margarita is believed to have been invented in the 1930s or 1940s in Mexico, though its exact origins remain uncertain. The traditional recipe calls for a simple blend of tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur (often Triple Sec or Cointreau), served in a salt-rimmed glass. This classic cocktail is widely regarded as a perfect balance of sweet, sour, and salty flavors.

Join WRD in this video as they provide the history and technique needed to make this classic!

This has also become one of Wester Reserve Distillers’ more popular cocktail classes over the past months. If you are looking for hand on personal instruction you can sign up for a cocktail class with the experts by clicking here!